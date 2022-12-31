FIRE crews were called to an incident involving a car crash in a North Yorkshire town after it left the road.

The Scarborough crew were mobilised to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) in Musham Bank Road, Eastfield, Scarborough at around 2am today (December 31).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "This involved a Nissan Z370 which is believed to have lost control and left the road.

"One male occupant was out of the vehicle upon fire brigade arrival and was transported to hospital suffering a leg injury."