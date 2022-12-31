The end of 2022 is finally here, as we all prepare to wave goodbye to one year and say hello to the new year.

As we declare our new year's resolutions that we know we won’t stick to and raise a glass to what’s to come.

Whether staying in for the night or venturing out to the disco floor, you might want to check the weather.

With recent mixed forecasts of rain, snow and some sunshine, the weather has been a mixed bag, but there is some hope the new year will start off with some clear skies.

So you don’t get caught out by any bad weather, we’ve looked at the Met Office weather report.

The final day of 2022 is starting with a large contrast in the weather north to south across the UK



It's bright but cold across much of Scotland, with snow 🌨️ showers in the north



Elsewhere temperatures are higher, but there's some wet 🌧️ and in places windy 🌬️weather around pic.twitter.com/dye15uBLum — Met Office (@metoffice) December 31, 2022

New Year’s Eve weather York

If you’re going out in York you might want to bring a coat, with reports of rain with an 80% chance of precipitation and winds of 11mph coming from the southeast.

Temperatures will average at 7C throughout the day and later into the night but will have a natural feel of 5C, plus you can expect a mix of dark light clouds during the night and into the earlier hours of the morning.

You can check the full weather forecast via the Met Office website.