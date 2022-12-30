ALDI will not stock popular energy drink Prime again as stores sold out within minutes yesterday.

The viral drink, created by Youtubers KSI and Logan Paul, was released in the supermarket chain's shops yesterday, leading to wild scenes as adults and children tried to get their hands on the drink.

Queues formed outside stores and the Prime drinks - stocked in three flavours, blue raspberry, lemon and lime and ice pop - soldout within a few minutes.

This was despite customers being limited to purchasing one of each variant for £1.99 - a bargain compared to the large sums others have been selling the drink on for.

The question then arose as to whether Aldi would be restocking its supplies of Prime, for those eager to get their hands on the sought after drink.

But Prime was part of the chain's Specialbuys, which are only available for a limited period, and Aldi said this would be the case with KSI and Logan Paul's popular drink.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “As with all our Specialbuys, Prime was available for a limited period only and has now sold out.”

Asda has also been selling Prime but it is also out of stock.

Prime was launched earlier this year by KSI and Logan Paul and the brand has amassed 1.3 million followers on Instagram since then.