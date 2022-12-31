THE doors of an antiquarian and second hand bookshop in York will be closed for the final time today.

Alex Hesltrip, who runs Fossgate Books in Fossgate, is retiring after 30 years in the trade.

He said he would be closing the shop at 2pm but planned to carry on selling books in the future, mostly online.

Mr Helstrip told The Press previously how his customers over the years had included Alan Bennett, Jools Holland, Timothy Spall, Melvyn Bragg and Andrew Marr.

Sometimes snooker players playing in the UK championships at York Barbican also paid a visit during breaks, and the shop featured during the BBC's recent coverage of the final.

He said it would be down to the Fossgate Books building's landlords as to what happened next, but if anyone was interested in running a book shop anywhere in York they would be welcome to get in touch for a chat.