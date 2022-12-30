A YORK man has told the 'poor bloke' who vandalised his Christmas lights that he wants to forgive him.

The South Bank resident said on social media platform Nextdoor that someone had 'ripped up' his lights and those of his neighbour.

"I want to say I forgive you," he said. "I’m not religious or a goodie goodie.

"But I just imagine how rubbish your life must be to feel like ripping up someone's Christmas lights that were put up for the grandkids. Poor bloke."

He said the doorbell had seen the vandal on his own in his hoodie but not well enough to be able to identify him.

"Anyway hope the rest of us are having a good holiday," he added.