MOTORISTS from York and North Yorkshire who failed to respond to court summons have been given big court bills.

All were convicted in their absence at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Jaswinder Scott de Martinville, 54, of Lock House Lane, Earswick, has to pay £1,014 after she was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding on the M62. She was given six penalty points and ordered to pay a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Laura May Everitt, 24, of Greenways Court, Cawood Road, Wistow, has to pay £574 after she was convicted of speeding in Leeds. She was given four penalty points and ordered to pay a £440 fine, a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Darren Carl Fraser, 52, of Enfield Crescent, York, has to pay £398 after he was convicted in his absence of speeding in Leeds. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.

Michelle Louise Parker, 36, of Hambleton Road, Norton, was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding on the M62 near Leeds. She was ordered to pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.