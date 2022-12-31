A YORK professor who documented how health inequalities in the North of England were exacerbated by the Covid pandemic has been awarded the OBE in the New Year Honours.

Professor, Kate Pickett, of the University of York, was given the award for Services to Societal Equality.

A university spokesperson said that Professor Pickett and her husband, Professor Richard Wilkinson, founded The Equality Trust which worked to improve the quality of life by reducing socio-economic inequality through campaigning for change.

"With Professor Wilkinson, she co-authored the best-selling books The Spirit Level: Why More Equal Societies Almost Always Do Better (2009) and The Inner Level: How More Equal Societies Reduce Stress, Restore Sanity and Improve Everyone's Well-being (2018)," they said.

"Professor Pickett is York’s academic lead for the Born in Bradford study, which tracks the lives of Bradford residents to find out what influences the health and wellbeing of families.

"The 'Age of Wonder' project, which launched earlier this year, will build on this work to capture the journeys of 30,000 Bradford schoolchildren from adolescence to adulthood.

"She is also Deputy Director of the Centre for Future Health and Associate Director of the Leverhulme Centre for Anthropocene Biodiversity, all at the University of York.

"She is a Fellow of The Royal Society for Arts, a Fellow of the UK Faculty of Public Health and earlier this year she was elected as a fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences."

Professor Pickett said: “I am so pleased to be honoured for my work researching and promoting societal equality, and I’m proud to be doing this work in a University that has public good at the heart of its vision and strategy.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with amazing colleagues at the University of York and the Bradford Institute of Health Research, and with many other researchers across the world.

“I want to thank them all for their support and tireless work for public health and social justice, with a special thanks to my colleague, co-author and husband, Richard Wilkinson, for inspiring and encouraging me.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “Kate is an outstanding academic whose contribution to a fairer society is exceptional and an inspiration to us all.

“Her passion is working in partnership with communities to understand and address inequalities, helping to provide solutions for policy makers and the public alike.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her tireless commitment to reducing inequality and to congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”