A FORMER North Yorkshire police chief has won recognition for his work in the New Year Honours.

The former deputy chief constable of North Yorkshire, Phil Cain, who retired earlier this year after a 20-year career, receives the Kings Police Medal.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward said she was 'really proud of Phil for all of his achievements' and delighted to see him recognised with the award.

She said that during his time in the force, Phil had been 'an inspiration and role model of diversity.'

She said: “He led on and played an instrumental role in national work to improve internal confidence in UK policing with officers and staff from ethnic minorities.

"He led change in leadership culture and in how internal police investigations into misconduct are carried out across the country.

“In addition to this, he gave immense support to colleagues of all levels. He was a valuable mentor to many people with a personal dedication and drive to proving that background should not ever be a barrier to progression and success."