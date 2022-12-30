A PASSENGER must pay £500 to a fellow traveller for abusing him in a sexual way.

Lee McCartney was on board a train from Leeds to York when he offended other passengers, York Magistrates Court heard.

The 38-year-old's illegal behaviour was so bad it caused at least one passenger harassment, alarm or distress, the court was told.

McCartney, of Priestfield Avenue, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress and one charge of possessing cocaine.

Magistrates decided his actions were motivated partially or wholly by hostility towards people of a particular sexual orientation.

They ordered him to pay £500 compensation to the passenger he offended and made him subject to a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work.

McCartney must also pay £85 prosecution costs.

The court heard that after he left the train at York Railway Station and after he was arrested, British Transport Police searched him.

They found some cocaine on him and charged him with the offence of drug possession.

The incident happened on May 7.