THE man who walked 40,000 miles while opening and closing the gates to York's City Walls for more than 37 years wins recognition in today's New Year Honours.

Former Bar Walls attendant Chris Wooldridge, 62, of Holgate, receives the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.

Chris retired last December after walking six miles along the walls each day to ensure people could enter and exit the 18 gates - after first checking the weather forecasts for snow, ice and gales which would make it too dangerous.

He said last year that the gates once had to remain closed for an entire month - in December 2010 - because York was experiencing such cold and snowy weather,

He also told how he carried on in the job even after a group of yobs threw him off the wall about 16 years ago, injuring his ankle as he fell down the grassy embankment.

He said he almost gave up the job but was supported by colleagues at City of York Council such as city centre manager Paul Barrett and street cleansing supervisor Paul Willey, with supporters accompanying him on his rounds of the walls and he was gradually able to re-build his confidence.

He said his job involved walking along sections of the wall from gate to gate, ensuring no one was still on the wall when they were shut and ending up trapped for the night.

Some times people did not want to leave the walls and were annoyed at being ushered off, with drunken racegoers particularly awkward.

York church minister Matt Woodcock said yesterday: "I have known Chris all my life and nobody deserves this award more than him.

"He has literally walked thousands of miles for people and has always done it with a smile. He's one of the kindest, gentlest men I know."

Chris's brother Dave said the family was 'absolutely delighted, after all those years working on the Bar Walls.'

Other New Year Honours have gone to people from York and North Yorkshire including:

*York export champion and entrepreneur Lesley Batchelor, of Acomb, already an OBE, who has now been made a CBE for services to international trade.

*Sandra Needham, Chief Executive of West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, who receives the OBE for services to business and the economy.

*Robert Clarkson, chief systems engineer for Serco at RAF Fylingdales, near Whitby, who receives the MBE for services to Royal Air Force Operational Capability.

*Mark Stephen Bridel, regional freight manager with Network Rail, who receives the BEM for services to charity and the community in York.

*Ken Gill, chief officer at Ryedale Community Transport, who receives the MBE for services to the community in Ryedale.

*Robert Geoffrey Oliver, of York, lately chief executive officer for the Construction Equipment Association, who receives the MBE for services to the construction equipment manufacturing sector.