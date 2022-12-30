POLICE are appealing for help in catching a thief who targeted a York post office.

They are urging the public to help them track down a man who went into the Folk Hall post office in New Earswick.

At the time, he was wearing a white hard hat and a yellow high visibility jacket, police say.

They have released CCTV footage of a man, who is believed to be in his mid-30s, who they wish to speak to in connection with the theft.

North Yorkshire Police say they need to speak to the man about the theft of cash from the post office at 11.53am on Thursday, November 17.

If you can identify the man in the picture or know where he is email hazel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Hazel Simms.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220206399 when passing on information.