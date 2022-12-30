A SHOPLIFTER who went straight from the store where he was thieving to sell his loot at another store nearby has been given a community order.

Gary Lee Walls, 38, didn’t remove the HMV stickers from the blu-ray discs he stole before reselling them at CEX in Church Street in York city centre, said Emily Hitch, prosecuting.

The resale store contacted the HMV store in Coney Street because staff there were concerned that he had sold them stolen goods.

Staff at the entertainment store confirmed that the goods had not been paid for – and when they checked their CCTV they saw Walls going into and out of the store without stopping at the till on his way out.

Walls, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft, two charges of fraud by false representation and one of being drunk and disorderly on a different day to the day when he stole the discs. The court heard Peasholm Centre in Fishergate was currently letting him to stay there on a night by night basis.

York magistrates made him subject to a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities.

They also handed him a £343 bill by fining him £40 and ordering him to pay the resale store £104 compensation for the money it had paid for the discs, a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 costs.

For Walls, Adam Henry said he had been homeless at the time of the theft and frauds. He also had a number of mental health problems and was struggling with alcohol and drug abuse.

Ms Hitch said the theft took place on November 7, when Walls walked out of the HMV store with discs worth £328.77. The same day, he went twice to CEX and each time he sold some of the stolen goods. The first time he received £47.70, the second time £57.

But the resale store became suspicious and contacted HMV.

Staff at the entertainment centre checked their stock and realised what Walls had taken.

Ms Hitch said that on December 8, Walls was aggressive towards his mother in her own home and refused to leave the property. He scared her so much police were called out.

When officers arrived, Walls was in the street shouting and swearing. Despite repeated warnings, he refused to behave properly and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Mr Henry said Walls had sought and got help with his alcohol and drug problems in November and December. “He is no longer living on the street and is in receipt of universal credit,” said Mr Henry. “He therefore has an income and there is no need for him to commit criminal offences.”

Walls felt his substance misuse was under control.

A probation officer, after interviewing Walls, said he needed more help.