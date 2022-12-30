PARTS of the North and East Yorkshire coast face an anxious wait until after high tide late this evening.

The Environment Agency has issued two flood warnings for different parts of the sea coast popular with visitors and tourists.

At this morning’s high tide shortly before 10am the sea reached 4.9 metres according to the UK Hydrographic Office. The tide is now ebbing. But this evening’s high tide at 10pm is expected to be higher at 5.2 metres.

The Environment Agency warned that properties are at risk of flooding all along the coast from the roundabout of Foreshore Road with Valley Road to the roundabout at the far end of Sand Side.

The agency has also issued a flood alert, the lowest level of warning for a long stretch of the East Yorkshire coast.

At Bridlington,this morning’s high tide was 5.1 metres at a few minutes ago. This evening’s high tide is expected to be higher at 5.31 metres at 10.30pm.

The alert covers the entire coast from just south of Reighton Gap to Skipsea.