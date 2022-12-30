Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary at a York hotel.

North Yorkshire Police says a man entered a private office at the Dean Court Hotel, Duncombe Place, York, on Saturday, December 17, at 3.55am.

He is believed to have then taken around £140 in cash and used the office phone.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the offence.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email sophie.wilson2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1091 Wilson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220223625 when passing on information.