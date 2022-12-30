MORE than 100 drivers have been arrested in North Yorkshire so far this month - with eight arrests on Christmas Day alone.
North Yorkshire Police released the disturbing statistics today as officers prepare for another busy period, around the New Year's Eve celebrations.
The force said it had arrested a total of 104 people as part of its drink and drug drive campaign, including eight on Christmas Day.
