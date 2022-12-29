RIVERSIDE footpaths were under water today in York after the River Ouse overtopped its banks following persistent rainfall in the Dales catchment.

However, pubs on Kings Staith such as the Kings Arms were not affected and were able to continue operating.

An Environment Agency flood alert remained in force for the river in York this evening.

The agency said levels rose today due to recent persistent rainfall.

"Further bands of rain are forecast over the coming days, which may cause river levels to remain high," it said.

"We have teams on standby to operate the Foss Barrier if necessary."