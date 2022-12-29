A FASHION chain has opened a second store in York city centre.

Utopia Womenswear has already had an outlet in Spurriergate for some time.

But now another outlet has opened in the former Game York shop in Church Street, which sold board games & new/used video games, plus consoles, controllers & collectibles but which closed down in September.

Utopia Womenswear was launched in 2012, when it specialised in fashion for middle-aged women.

It says it now caters for women of all ages, selling the latest fashion at mid-range prices.