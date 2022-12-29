A MAN who died after suffering a stab wound in an East Yorkshire village has been named by police.

Humberside Police said the 54-year-old man, who sustained a fatal stab wound at a property in West Cowick, near Snaith, was Paul Hanson.

A spokesperson said officers were called to reports of an injured man at a property in Little London Lane, West Cowick at 7.15pm yesterday.

They said Mr Hanson was taken to hospital for medical treatment, but sadly died shortly afterwards.

"A woman, aged 53, was arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody whilst we continue with lines of inquiry," they said.

"Paul’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and have asked for privacy at this time."