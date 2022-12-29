FIREFIGHTERS were on the scene this morning (December 29) after reports of a 13-month-old boy locked in a vehicle in Wrelton.
A crew from Stokesley responded to the report at 10.58am.
“Firefighters used a glass management tool to release the child into the care of his parents,” said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
