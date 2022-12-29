EMERGENCY services were on the scene this morning after nine vehicles crashed on a major road in North Yorkshire.

Fire crews from Northallerton, Knaresborough, Thirsk and Ripton, alongside the Incident Support Unit responded to the multiple vehicle road traffic collision on the A1(S) J49 Dishforth to J48 Boroughbridge at 11.58am.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One female aged 30s was extracted from the vehicle by crews and transported to hospital via road ambulance.

“Six other persons were treated at scene for minor injuries and were out of the vehicles on arrival of fire crews.

“Crews used cutting gear, spinal board, first aid pack and stabilisation equipment at this incident.”