A "sophisticated" cannabis factory was discovered in a derelict hotel after the building was hit by a major fire.

This morning (Thursday, December 29), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received reports that a derelict hotel, the Marine Residence, in Belmont Road, Scarborough, was in flames.

As previously reported in The Press, crews from Scarborough, Filey, and Robin Hood's Bay arrived at the scene at 2.51am, and had to battle against the "large-scale" fire through the night, which had spread to multiple levels of the building.

North Yorkshire Police arrived at 3.30am and uncovered a "sophisticated" cannabis factory.

Officers said they found evidence that people had been staying inside the hotel to tend to the cannabis plants, although the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators have determined that the cause of fire was electrical, and a safety cordon was placed around the site as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

Emergency services say it could take up to two days for the fire to be extinguished completely, and crews re-attended during the day to put out pockets of flames.

Police inquiries are ongoing to investigate who was involved in the cannabis factory.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference number 12220229340 when providing details.