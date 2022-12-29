York is one of the most expensive destinations in the UK to spend New Year's Eve this year, according to new figures.

Revellers in the city will need to spend £161 for the cheapest available double room - an increase of 70 per cent when compared with regular winter rates.

Meanwhile, the survey by Cheaprooms.co.uk revealed that Edinburgh is the most expensive destination in the UK to spend New Year's Eve this year.

The survey compared the cost of accommodation this coming December 31 across 20 cities in the UK. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room was recorded. Only centrally located hotels or guest houses rated at least three stars were taken into account.

In Edinburgh, revellers will need to spend £384 for the cheapest available double room - by far the highest rate in the UK. That's an increase of over 400 per cent when compared with regular winter rates.

York came in at eighth in the list, slightly cheaper than Sheffield and more expensive than Leeds.

London is the second most expensive city to ring in the new year, with a rate of at least £256 for the night.

In Leeds, visitors will need to pay at least £151 to spend New Year's Eve in the city. At an increase of 178 per cent on regular rates, this is the highest relative price rise among any English destination considered in the survey.

The full list of the 10 most expensive destinations in the UK for hotel stays this New Year's Eve, with regular winter rates included in brackets:

1. Edinburgh £384 (+418 per cent)

2. London £256 (+118 per cent)

3. Bath £185 (+95 per cent)

4. Cardiff £176 (+155 per cent)

5. Brighton £175 (+105 per cent)

6. Manchester £169 (+119 per cent)

7. Sheffield £165 (+101 per cent)

8. York £161 (+70 per cent)

9. Leeds £151 (+178 per cent)

10. Cambridge £149 (+61 per cent)