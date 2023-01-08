MORE than a dozen estates have been left unclaimed by people who were either born in or have died in York.
The Division (Government department) publishes a list of unclaimed estates, both recent and historic, across the UK.
An estate can be anything from property, personal possessions, to money - and as of December 29, there are 17 with connections to York, including one from a woman who died in 1899.
If somebody dies without leaving a valid will, the following people are entitled to the estate, in this order of entitlement:
- Spouse or Civil Partner
- Children and grandchildren
- Parent
- Siblings who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews of deceased)
- Half siblings, or their children (half nieces and nephews)
- Uncles, aunts, and their children (cousins)
- Half uncles and aunts and their children (half cousins)
If no family members are left or known, then the estate is added to the Treasury’s ‘Bona Vacantia’ (ownerless property) list.
The estate can then be claimed within a 12 year deadline from the date that it was added to this list.
However, if the estate was left unclaimed before 1997, then the Treasury gives a 30 year deadline from the date of the person’s death.
If the claim is received after the 12 year deadline has ended, then no interest is paid on the money that is held.
Unclaimed Estates from people who were either born or died in York:
- Brian Kennedy Cawthray - died in York, born in Northern Ireland
- Michael Hugh Cook - born and died in York
- Edward Egan - born and died in York, death registered by City of York council
- Christopher Ellis - died in York, born in Hull
- Donald Greenstreet - died in York, born in London
- Alan Arthur Hooker - died in York, born in Boston, Lincolnshire, widower - wife was Fay Hooker
- Ivan Hiraj - died in York, death registered by York Hospitals NHS Trust
- Tajdeen Jamal Husein - died in York, born in Kenya, death registered by HSBC
- Anthony Stephen Jillings - born and died in York, death registered by Burn & co solicitors
- Kathleen Knight - died in York, born in India, widower - husband was Vincent Knight, maiden name was Maschrenas, death registered by City of York Council
- Karen Anne Lewis - died in York on December 8, 1960, born in Vale of Glamorgan, death registered by Ryedale Council
- Olive Matthews - died in York
- Norma Normane - died in York
- Mary Winifred Singleton - died in Kent on August 31, 1899, born in York
- Robert Smith - died in York
- Cyril Thompson - died in York, born in Leeds, death registered by North Yorkshire County Council
- John Yang Yamazaki - died in York, born in China, death registered by City of York Crematorium.
