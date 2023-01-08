MORE than a dozen estates have been left unclaimed by people who were either born in or have died in York.

The Division (Government department) publishes a list of unclaimed estates, both recent and historic, across the UK.

An estate can be anything from property, personal possessions, to money - and as of December 29, there are 17 with connections to York, including one from a woman who died in 1899.

If somebody dies without leaving a valid will, the following people are entitled to the estate, in this order of entitlement:

Spouse or Civil Partner

Children and grandchildren

Parent

Siblings who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews of deceased)

Half siblings, or their children (half nieces and nephews)

Uncles, aunts, and their children (cousins)

Half uncles and aunts and their children (half cousins)

If no family members are left or known, then the estate is added to the Treasury’s ‘Bona Vacantia’ (ownerless property) list.

The estate can then be claimed within a 12 year deadline from the date that it was added to this list.

However, if the estate was left unclaimed before 1997, then the Treasury gives a 30 year deadline from the date of the person’s death.

If the claim is received after the 12 year deadline has ended, then no interest is paid on the money that is held.

Unclaimed Estates from people who were either born or died in York: