A FARMER faces 22 months of being unable to drive farm vehicles or any other kind of vehicle on the road after he was caught drink driving for the second time.

Henry Frederick John Anderson also has a previous conviction for dangerous driving.

Emily Hitch, prosecuting, said the 30-year-old was more than twice the drink drive limit when he was pulled over by police on December 11.

Anderson, of Ainderby Miers near Northallerton pleaded guilty to drink driving.

In addition to banning him for 22 months, York magistrates ordered him to pay a total of £639, consisting of a £396 bill, a £158 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

For him, Phil Morris said the driving ban would cause Anderson problems because he had to move farm machinery from field to field, and he would not be able to do when banned.

On December 11, Anderson had been to a garage just off the A1 at Leeming Bar on his way home and had just pulled off the forecourt when the police stopped him.

It appeared to have been a routine check.

Anderson’s first conviction for drink driving had been in August 2011 when he had also been convicted of dangerous driving, the court heard.

North Yorkshire Police has been running its annual Christmas campaign against drink and drug driving since December 1.