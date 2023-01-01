A NATIONAL supermarket supported local charities, community groups and food banks in Yorkshire on Christmas Eve by donating 52,900 meals to those in need.

Working with Neighbourly, Aldi paired up its stores with local charity partners in the area to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed early on December 24, with stores repeating the initiative on December 31.

To further support local communities this year, Aldi’s Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund saw the supermarket also commit to donating £250,000 to charitable organisations throughout the winter season.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing charities and community groups in Yorkshire this Christmas, helping them to provide warm and healthy festive meals to those in need.

“We know that the festive period will have been a particularly challenging time for so many this year which is why we also launched our Emergency Foodbank Fund – allowing us to support even more organisations at a time of heightened demand.”

Both the festive food donations and fund are part of Aldi’s partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

All of Aldi’s 980 UK stores donate surplus food to good causes, all year round.