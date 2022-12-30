TWO men from a town near York have been risking their lives and spending their own savings ferrying life-saving equipment to war-torn Ukraine - and have another trip planned early next year.

Stuart Davison, from Hambleton and Mitch Mitchell from Eggborough, both located near Selby, have so far made the overland trek to Ukraine three times and plan their next venture later in January.

Stuart, who works as a truck driver, is the driving force behind the idea. So far, he has put £7,000 of his own savings into paying for diesel for the three van trips that he his colleague Mitch have made across Europe with humanitarian aid.

Their boss has given them the time off to travel, the AA has given them free breakdown cover for their trips, Courier Exchange helps them with pick-up points, they’ve had free hotel accommodation in Belgium and Berlin and ARC Signage in Selby donated stickers for their van. The rest they organise between themselves.

The duo have received the full backing of Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams as well as support from the Ukrainian Embassy in London.

Mr Adams said: "I am happy to help them. I have a Ukrainian refugee living with us at home and we are just about to house another family of six, so I am very keen to assist."

Stuart has passed on a letter of appeal to Nigel Adams from a Ukrainian Army captain asking the British Government for help with humanitarian aid as well as military defence items.

Stuart Davison collecting items for Ukraine from the villagers of Burn, near Selby (Image: UGC)

As well as this, the Ukrainian Embassy in London has asked for help with generators as Kyiv’s energy system is a primary target.

The Selby pair have delivered aid to orphanages where children keep warm by candles in temperatures of -24 degrees. They have also witnessed people living with no homes, no power, no heating, no food and thousands of displaced youngsters taking what shelter they can under the difficult circumstances.

“It is awful to see them suffering. Every time I leave I just cry, it breaks my heart. They desperately need our help,” Stuart said.

Their next venture is planned for January 28 – and they are calling for donations of cash, small generators, medical and sanitary products, dried food, warm clothes, blankets, quilts and, especially, candles – whatever they can source before they set off.

They are taking a horse box on their next trip and plan to spend an extra few days helping transport injured horses in the country.

Burn, a village near Selby, heard about their efforts and residents have come together to donate a lot of warm clothing, sleeping bags, dried food and other aid.