Motorists are being warned of long delays following a crash on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said shortly after midday today (Thursday, December 29) it was at the scene of a collision on the road between junctions 48 and 49 (Dishforth).

A police spokesperson said: "It's on the southbound carriageway - please avoid the area, as there will be long delays while the emergency services work. Thank you for your patience."

One reader on Facebook added that the end of the A19 was "now badly queuing as cannot join A1. Avoid !".

An update from North Yorkshire Police shortly before 2pm on Thursday said officers hoped to have one lane open soon.

