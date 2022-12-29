A major ‘bubble tea’ chain has gained planning approval to open its first outlet in York.

London-based Bubbleology has won the support of city council planners after revising plans for new signage and interior changes at 17 Coney Street.

Previously, the Grade II-listed premises between Waterstones and the York Giftcard shop, contained The Phone Store.

A council report noted the site contained elements of a medieval building but was substantially rebuilt in the late 1900s.

The approved changes include a new partition wall, new flooring, new ceiling, shopfittings and relining the wall finishes.

Planning staff said: “The existing wall linings and suspended ceiling have no heritage value and their removal and replacement would be considered to have a neutral impact on the building’s interior.”

Their report continued: “The modern timber shopfront would be painted a grey colour, which is considered acceptable.”

It concluded: “The proposed works are considered to preserve and enhance the character of the building as one of special architectural or historic interest, and therefore the proposal is considered to accord [with local planning policies].”

Bubble tea first appeared in Taiwan in the early 1980s and arrived in the UK in the 1990s. London-based Bubbleology has branches around the UK.