POLICE have confirmed that officers now know the identity of the man who was found in a North Yorkshire town yesterday after an "unexplained" death.

North Yorkshire Police officers investigating the death of the man who was found at Selby Dam Pumping Station yesterday (December 28) have now confirmed his identity.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"Enquiries are still ongoing to establish the circumstances around his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."

Shortly after 9.30am yesterday, police received reports of a body which was found at the Dam Pumping Station.

Police, ambulance and fire services were in attendance at the incident - and a cordon was put in place.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 12220228814.