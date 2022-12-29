NORTH Yorkshire Police has joined forces across the UK to issue advice on what to do if you, or someone you know, may have been spiked.

The force has urged potential victims of spiking, or witnesses to report incidents to police and get tested as quickly as possible if you think you have been spiked.

Police forces in England and Wales shared spiking reports with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) in the 12 months ending September 2022.

Nearly 5,000 cases of needle and drink spiking incidents were reported to police in England and Wales.

Spiking is when someone puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or body without their consent or knowledge.

This is illegal even if no other offence is committed.

People can also be the victims of ‘needle spiking,' which is injecting someone with drugs without their consent.

Police forces have increased action against spiking (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth said: “Behind each of these reports is a frightened victim whose night out has turned into a nightmare. I know from talking to victims of spiking how utterly terrifying it can be.

“Police forces have increased action against spiking with uniformed and covert operations in bars and clubs, working alongside venues to prevent and investigate spiking.

“Spiking is a complex and challenging offence to investigate. Drugs pass through the system quickly and there is often limited evidence to identify offenders, which means it’s not easy to get these cases to court.

“In order to have the best chance of identifying drugs and bringing offenders to justice, our message to anyone who thinks they have been spiked is to report early and be tested by the police.

“Don’t let the fact that you might have knowingly taken illegal drugs, stop you from reporting. It’s really important that if you do think you have been spiked and you have taken drugs that you let the officer know so that they have the full picture.”

NPCC data shows that there were 4,924 incidents of spiking reported to England and Wales police forces from September 1 2021, to August 31, 2022.

What to do if you think you have been spiked

If you think you have been spiked call 999 or 101 to report it to the police.

If you are injured or have symptoms you are worried about after being spiked, call NHS Direct on 111.

If you think you have been sexually assaulted, go to your nearest Sexual Assault Referral Centre for specialist care and support.

In North Yorkshire, this is Bridge House in York. Call them on 0330 223 0362, email bridgehouse.sarc@nhs.net or go to www.bridgehousesarc.org/

You can also contact the Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire for confidential support and information. Go to www.supportingvictims.org or call 01609 643100.

