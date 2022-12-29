2023 is just around the corner and if you’re wanting to welcome the new year in style, then Aldi is the place to be.

With savings of up to 30%, customers can pick up their choice of bubbly for less this new year at your local Aldi.

Here are all the deals on fizz you can get for December 31.

Aldi prosecco and champagne for New Year

Winemaster’s Lot English Sparkling (£19.99, 75cl)

A New Year’s Eve icon, this multi-award-winning fizz is crafted in the English countryside. With a mix of the finest Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, this premium tipple is fruity and fresh, with soft, moussey bubbles and a long, toasty finish.

Prosecco and Champagne from Aldi (Image: Aldi)

Nicolas De Montbart Champagne - Was £13.99, Now £9.99

With fruit and floral notes, this traditional Champagne blends equal parts Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, resulting in a subtle elegance on the palate. Serve as an aperitif or accompaniment to cheer guests into the New Year!

Prosecco Spumante DOC – Was £6.49, Now £4.99

This flavoursome Italian prosecco offers peach and pear flavours with notes of apple peel and lemon zest. The ideal partner for refined appetizers, delicate fish, and cheese platters. It can also be paired with orange juice to make the perfect bucks fizz.

Costellore Prosecco Metallic Rosé – Was £9.99, Now £8.99

Shoppers can add a touch of style to this year’s celebrations, as Aldi introduces the new Costellore Metallic Prosecco Rosé to its range. This premium tipple encased in a stunning metallic pink bottle boasts a balanced blend of red and blackberry notes and floral aromas.

Specially Selected Crémant De Bordeaux Brut Rosé (£9.49, 75cl)

This tipple offers pure, crunchy red berry fruit aromas and flavours with fresh, tangy cranberry acidity and a strawberry fruit finish.

