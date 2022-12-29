A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man after an incident involving an alleged assault.

Humberside Police officers were called to a property in Little London Lane in West Cowick, Snaith, at around 7.15pm on Wednesday (December 28) to reports that a man had been assaulted.

Police officers said a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital, but he died shortly afterwards - and they have now opened a murder investigation.

"The victim’s family are currently being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this very sad time," a spokesperson for the force said.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and remains in custody while officers carry out inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett said: “I wish to reassure people that this was an isolated incident between people who were known to each other and, as such, there is no wider risk to members of the public.

“Officers will remain in West Cowick over the coming days whilst we continue with our investigation, and a scene guard will remain in place.

“You can call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 435 of 28 December. Or, if you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”