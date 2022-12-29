A PROPERTY in a North Yorkshire town was broken into during an incident - and police have launched an appeal.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a property in Sussex Street in Bedale was broken into.

Offenders gained entry to the property at some point between Thursday December 22 and Wednesday December 28. The property is currently unoccupied, so nothing was stolen, but it has been targeted in the same way previously.

Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Sussex Street between these dates is asked to email james.bowie@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC James Bowie.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220228911 when passing on any details to the force.