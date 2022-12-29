ALL three emergency services have been called out to a property in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they responded to a 999 call at about 6.20pm last night (December 28) to Holgate Road in York.
But when they got there it became obvious that the call was malicious.
A service spokesman said: "An Acomb crew checked a premises as a precaution following an incomplete 999 call asking for all three emergency services.
"All in order with the call deemed malicious."
