FIREFIGHTERS have battled through the night against a massive fire in a derelict hotel in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Scarborough, Filey and Robin Hood’s Bay were called at 2.50am to the blaze, which affected 'multiple levels' of the building in Belmont Road, Scarborough.

A spokesperson said the aerial platform was used as a water tower and three 45mm jets were used from outside the building to tackle the fire.

Police, Northern Powergrid and Transco were requested and attended.

They said firefighting was continuing, with firefighters wearing breathing appartus now committed internally.

The premises were believed to have been closed for some time.