A WASHING machine caught on fire in a home in a North Yorkshire village.

Today (Wednesday, December 28) North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received a report of a washing machine on fire in a residence in Ryland Lane, Ellerby.

Crews from Whitby and Lythe arrived at the scene at 1.18pm, and found that the fire was caused by the self combustion of a pile of laundry.

The fire had resulted in 30 per cent damage to the utility room, and 60 per cent damage to the laundry, said the fire service.

The crew extinguished the fire and gave advice to the homeowner.