POLICE say they are investigating the 'sudden, unexplained' death of a man in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police was issuing an update after it reported this morning that a body had been found at a pumping station at Selby dam.

A force spokesperson said this afternoon: "Police are continuing to investigate the sudden death of a man in Selby.

"This is currently being treated as an unexplained death. Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances."

They said that a cordon created at the scene had now been lifted, and added: "If anyone has any information which could assist the sudden death investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12220228814."