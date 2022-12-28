YORK Hospital's trust has warned that its emergency departments are 'extremely busy' - and anyone with a 'non-urgent' issue faces a long wait.

The NHS foundation trust tweeted that such waits would happen as it prioritised life-threatening cases.

"So we can provide help to those who are critically ill or seriously injured, please consider using NHS 111 or a local urgent treatment centre," it added.

There was a similar message from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, which tweeted: "Please protect our 999 service for those who are in a life-threatening or very serious condition. For other healthcare needs, please choose more appropriate care and support. Thank you."