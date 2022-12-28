POLICE testing for drink and drug drivers in North Yorkshire are reporting good news for once.

North Yorkshire Police say that yesterday morning (December 27) they carried out 20 checks in an hour in Northallerton and every single driver provided a reading of zero.

READ MORE: Here’s why police have been out in York city centre

A force spokesman said: "It's good news from the roads.

"We often report about the many drink and drug driving arrests we make - but we like to share better news too and it's great to see."

READ MORE: Girl trapped in popular York Park

Police in the county started their seasonal drink and drug drive crackdown on December 1 and the campaign will see officers patrolling the roads in marked and unmarked police vehicles in a bid to ensure that those who put their own lives and other road users lives at risk are caught and prosecuted.

Static roadside checks will also be in place to provide officers with the power to request a breath sample from any driver who is suspected to have committed a road traffic offence.

Police are also keen to remind road users that it’s not just about having a drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – you can also be over the limit the morning after.

During last year’s campaign – which ran from December 1 2021 to January 1 2022, there were 137 people arrested for drink or drug driving. From the 137 arrests, 120 were men and 17 were women. Seventy-two people of the 137 were charged with an offence, while 25 of the arrests were made following a road traffic collision.

This year’s campaign is endorsed by actor Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle in the Yorkshire based soap Emmerdale. Mark participated in a mock road traffic collision to show members of the public the harsh reality of drink and drug driving.

Throughout this year’s campaign, which runs up to January 1 2023, police will be publishing regular updates of the number of arrests made and prosecutions on their social media channels and website.