A MAIN road in North Yorkshire was closed today, apparently to allow for repairs to a burst water main.

The A1041 Selby Road into Snaith via Carlton was shut to traffic this morning and the road has been dug up.

One resident said she had heard the closure was to allow for repairs to a burst water main.

And Arriva Yorkshire has tweeted about disruption to its Selby service due to a burst water main in Snaith.

It said the 401 service could not serve Carlton or Snaith, and the diverted route would be via Drax Power Station, down to the roundabout through Rawcliffe and then on to West Cowick in both directions.

Repairs have been needed to numerous burst water mains across Yorkshire since the cold snap earlier this month.