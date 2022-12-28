A MAIN road in North Yorkshire was closed today, apparently to allow for repairs to a burst water main.
The A1041 Selby Road into Snaith via Carlton was shut to traffic this morning and the road has been dug up.
One resident said she had heard the closure was to allow for repairs to a burst water main.
And Arriva Yorkshire has tweeted about disruption to its Selby service due to a burst water main in Snaith.
It said the 401 service could not serve Carlton or Snaith, and the diverted route would be via Drax Power Station, down to the roundabout through Rawcliffe and then on to West Cowick in both directions.
Repairs have been needed to numerous burst water mains across Yorkshire since the cold snap earlier this month.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here