SHE’S the local MP’s niece often seen busking by Betty’s in York.

But 2023 could the year Amara Hollinrake makes it big.

The 19-year-old grew up in Coxwold, near Easingworld, where the teenager began singing aged just 5.

After entering competitions at 6, touring the country and winning many trophies, Amara was at 9 picked for the National Children’s Choir of GB.

Classically trained, Amara began lessons aged 6, passing Grade 1 with distinction. She worked up to grade 8 and grade 7 musical theatre.

Amara said: “Music has always been a huge part of my life. What I love most about it is that I can convey emotion and experiences into lyrics, for other people to be able to relate.

“Writing music is like therapy to me, being able to understand my emotions and putting them into a song.”

Since graduating from York College last summer, Amara has dedicated herself to music, frequently performing at weddings, parties, family celebrations, and events including the York Press Business Awards, which taken her across the UK and Europe.

She has only been involved in music, but should it not work out in the competitive industry, Amara would consider teaching, especially where music was involved, so she could inspire children the same way her teachers inspired her.

Amara busks mainly in York, as it her hometown.

She said: “I love busking, it’s been the biggest confidence boost for me personally and to make me peruse music full time. I started busking at 15 and I still have the same nerves every time I start my first song!!

“By posting videos I’ve got whilst busking I have gained nearly 200,000 followers on TikTok and since been signed to a label and a management team.”

Amara hasn’t released any music yet but will when it is ‘perfect,’ which hopefully will be this year. 2023 will also see writing sessions with artists, plus more busking and performing.

And though the niece of Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, Amara is keen to achieve it by herself, not getting involved in family politics or business.

She said: “Kevin has been a great uncle and friend to me. I have never asked or needed any help to get where I have so far with my music. Were a close family with so much love for each other but we support and cheer each other on from the side-lines.”

There is support from the public too, filling Amara with thanks for the confidence this has given her.

She added: “I would also like to say to any other 10-year-old who’s dreaming of being on a stage like I was, go for it! You’ll be amazed at where the love for music can take you and how much you will grow personally.”

On social media, Amara can be found at:

Tiktok - amaramusicuk

Instagram - amaramusicuk_