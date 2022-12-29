A WELL-KNOWN local firm has invested £1.5 million in a complete overhaul and renewal of their manufacturing process.

York Handmade Brick Company, based at Alne, near Easingwold, say it will speed up production, facilitate new products and increase efficiency and is one of the most important investments in the company’s 34-year history.

READ MORE: Here’s why police have been out in York city centre

Looking ahead to 2023, David Armitage, chairman of York Handmade Brick, said these are challenging times but he is confident the company can maintain the progress they made this year, despite inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, in 2023.

READ MORE: Girl trapped in popular York Park

"We are flourishing in commercial property and education sectors, whilst residential housing, which has been our staple for a number of years, remains strong. In these testing times, it is vital to spread our work across as many different markets as possible," said Mr Armitage.

#"It is also important to be optimistic. I have been in the brick industry for many years and have seen the peaks and troughs.

"I am hopeful that the economy will recover towards the end of next year, once inflation is under control, and, when it does, I trust that the housing, construction and manufacturing sectors will be in the vanguard of this recovery."

High-profile contracts that the firm has completed during the past 12 months include Mount Row, a mixed-use development in the heart of Mayfair; a prestigious residential housing development at Kings Cross; the new library of Magdalene College, Cambridge, which helped the architects Niall McLaughlin, win the coveted RIBA Stirling Prize; and two superb residential projects in Yorkshire, at Felixkirk and Easingwold.

The new library at Magdalene College, Cambridge (Image: York Handmade Brick)

Looking ahead, they are currently working on a magnificent house in East Lothian and two landmark commercial projects in Baker Street in London and in Oxford.

Mr Armitage said: "Looking ahead more generally, it is encouraging to report that brick remains the building material of choice for many architects and specifiers across the UK. We particularly value the contacts we have built up over the years with architects, planners, self-builders and developers. We look forward to continuing those relationships in the years to come."