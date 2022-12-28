A KEY route into and out of York has been hit by such heavy congestion today that bus passengers are being warned to expect major delays.

Arriva Yorkshire tweeted that there was disruption to its Selby service due to heavy traffic on the A19/A64 at the entrance to the Designer Outlet at Fulford.

"The 415/42 services are subject to major delays." it said.

"Arriva are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."