THE owner of a popular holiday park in North Yorkshire says the industry is set for a challenging 12 months ahead.

Mark Goodson, the owner and managing director of Wayside Holiday Park near Pickering say the picture facing the tourism industry in Yorkshire in the next 12 months is challenging.

READ MORE: Local firm's large role in new North Yorkshire homes

He says that on the one hand, the threat of inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and the steep rise in both interest rates and raw materials, poses real problems for the sector.

Despite these challenges, Wayside, which is located on a picturesque site at the village of Wrelton, between Kirkbymoorside and Pickering, has managed to flourish, thanks to the staycation boom during the pandemic.

Mark Goodson, the owner and managing director of Wayside Holiday Park near Pickering

Mr Goodson said: "It is highly likely that many people won’t be going abroad next year because it is increasingly a logistical nightmare.

"So let’s be optimistic to start with. Yorkshire is a most fabulous county and has flourished during the past 18 months. Its beauty speaks for itself, from the glorious Dales to the historic city of York and from the atmospheric North Yorkshire coastline to the stunning Moors. Our county has it all. There is every reason to believe that 2023 will be an exciting and successful year, unless the economy goes completely off the rails."

However, looking more specifically at the holiday park sector, Mr Goodson said the supply chain remains a major worry.

"Because of the staycation boom, and the buying power of the grey pound, the demand for static caravans and holiday lodges is very strong. But the availability of both is erratic at best, despite strenuous efforts by the manufacturers," he said.

"However, I am an optimist by nature and have worked very hard up to upgrade our holiday park by creating The Water Gardens, a fabulous 13-pitch development with state-of-the-art lodges overlooking a magnificent water feature. I am hopeful, confident even, that this optimism isn’t misplaced."

Mr Goodson said that the 13 new pitches for luxury caravans and lodges in the centre of the park, completed earlier this year, is part of a £200,000 development which means the end of seasonal touring caravans at Wayside.

He explained this was a “transformational move”, taking Wayside up-market and breathing new and exciting life into the popular holiday park, creating a quality environment in its heart.