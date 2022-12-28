NETWORK Rail is planning to generate solar power from one of its major sites in York.

The railway company has applied to City of York Council to install 1490 roof-mounted panels on its depot at Holgate.

The panels, which would be erected across five south-facing roof elevations, are said to deliver a generating capacity of 820kWp.

James Bisco, Network Rail’s Energy and Carbon Champion says the company has similar plans for sites at 11 other places including Havant, Wimbledon, Eastbourne and Basingstoke.

Tests showed some 547.11MWH of electricity would be expected to be produced at the Holgate Engineering Works site, giving a saving of 127.48t of Carbon Dioxide, the equivalent of planting 5,885 trees.

A peak of around 80MWH production of electricity would be expected between May and July, but less that 10MWH in December, planning documents added.

The move builds relationships Network Rail has formed with of power companies to increase its use of renewable energy.

It has a commitment to sourcing 100% of non-traction energy from renewable sources by 2030 as part of its environmental sustainability strategy.