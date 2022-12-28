A BODY has been found at a pumping station in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police said the force received reports at just after 9.30am today that a body had been found at Selby Dam Pumping Station, off Millgate.

"The body is yet to be identified," said a spokesperson.

"Police, ambulance and fire are currently in attendance at the incident.

"Officers are asking that members of the public avoid the area.

"Inquiries are ongoing and further updates will be provided when available."

One resident said on social media that police crime scene investigators were at the scene and a tarpaulin screen had been set up, while another said police divers had arrived at the scene.