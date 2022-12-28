A BODY has been found at a pumping station in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police said the force received reports at just after 9.30am today that a body had been found at Selby Dam Pumping Station.

"The body is yet to be identified," said a spokesperson.

"Police, ambulance and fire are currently in attendance at the incident.

"Officers are asking that members of the public avoid the area.

"Inquiries are ongoing and further updates will be provided when available."