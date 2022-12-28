DRIVERS are being warned that work is set to start next week on one of York's busiest roads.

Roadworks on Tadcaster Road will start the week commencing January 2 and is estimated to finish in September 2023.

The £6.4 million scheme is to ensure that Tadcaster Road can continue to cope with the current and future travel demands, create a safer environment to encourage more people to walk, cycle, and take the bus, improve air quality and reduce congestion, and tackle substantial longstanding issues affecting highway drainage.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Executive Member for Transport, at City of York Council, said: “This is a major scheme to introduce additional walking, cycling and bus improvements on one of York’s busiest routes."

The work will be carried out Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 6pm.

While no works are expected to take place during the weekends, if required, it will be on Saturday 9.15am to 4pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm.

Overnight works are not planned either during the early stages of the scheme, but may be required during the final stages for road surfacing works.

This scheme is delivered by two funding plans - £5 million funding by City of York council in partnership with the Department for Transport, and £1.4 million by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Cllr D’Agorne added: “It's great news that in addition to the £5 million funding to upgrade Tadcaster Road, to reduce localised flooding, we’ve been able to combine the scheme with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority funding plan to make additional improvements to create safer and more convenient routes for cycling and walking along and across Tadcaster Road.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to combine the two schemes, so that the level of disruption for residents, businesses and visitors is reduced as much as possible.”

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with City of York Council on this scheme, which will make it easier for people to walk, cycle and use the bus along one of the city’s busiest roads.”

A spokesperson from Jackson Civil Engineering said that residents and businesses will be supported throughout the duration of the scheme.

A drop-in session will take place for residents and businesses to hear about the scheme, at Edward’s Church Community Hall, Tadcaster Road, on Sunday, January 8 from 12.30 to 4pm.

For more information visit: www.york.gov.uk/TadcasterRoad