A COUNCIL has apologised after accidentally taking tenants' rent payments several days too early out of their bank accounts.

Selby District Council said that because of a 'technical issue,' people who were due to pay their housing rent by direct debit on January 1 or 2, 2023, would find the payment being taken from their bank account today, December 28.

"We sincerely apologise for this error and any inconvenience this may cause you," it said.

"If you experience any financial fines or charges due to this error, please contact us when we re-open on Tuesday January 3 and we will provide support to you."

In an update issued today, it said it had been in touch with the bank to try to rectify the issue but unfortunately, it had been unable to prevent the payments being taken.

"We have been advised that the direct debit guarantee can help as the payment was taken early," it said.

"We are unable to process this on your behalf. If your direct debit housing rent payment has been taken from your account and you want the money returned - please contact your bank straight away and ask for the money to be returned under the direct debit guarantee. More information about the guarantee is available here: https://www.directdebit.co.uk/direct-debit.../how-to-claim/."