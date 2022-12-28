A GP centre in a fast-growing York village plans to double its capacity, so it can also merge with another surgery nearby.

The Old School Medical Practice in Copmanthorpe is seeking an extension to its premises in Horseman Lane to create 6 new clinical rooms.

The planning application to City of York Council says this will allow the merger of the medical practice with the nearby Bishopthorpe Surgery.

It said: “Combining the two will allow the Vale of York ICB to rationalise the number of properties within this area, as well as providing the surrounding population with a fit for purpose medical centre, capable of growing with the Town.”

Planning documents said neither existing venue was ideal, with the lease on the Bishopthorpe surgery soon to expire. A site had been sought to create a new-build surgery but possible options were too expensive. The former Vale of York CCG (now ICB) has a long-term aim to rationalise its practices and facilities but the “value of the facility to the community of Copmanthorpe is clearly recognised and supported.”

The application said proposed housing schemes in Copmanthorpe “will dramatically increase the local population, furthering the need for better healthcare provisions.”

The Copmanthorpe site also had underused space, allowing for the Bishopthorpe practice to relocated with the creation of 6 new clinical spaces, allowing local needs to be met “despite constant growth.”

Planning documents said the existing surgery opened in 1991, reflecting the design of the previous 19th Century school.

Current plans would continue this, including keeping the arched entrance, and its existing aesthetic which dominates this prominent part of Copmanthorpe.

It means the proposal allows for a sustainable extension for its GP offering, one supported by Copmanthorpe Parish Council.

The proposal would increase the size of the existing building from 301m2 to 400m2, with the extension to its west in an area used for parking, though rarely due to its positioning.

During construction the disruption to existing services would be minimal, with the changes appearing as part of a new western wing. The first floor would be unchanged, ensuring the building can fully remain in operation while the extension is built.

The planning application concluded: “The design team have considered the integration with the existing site, the local context, staff feedback, clinical and technical requirements, and has sought specialist advise ensuring that the proposed design complies with all relevant building regulations.

“We believe that the scale, form and use of the proposals are appropriate for the site, and present an opportunity for improving the quality, accessibility and delivery of healthcare.”

City of York Council has yet to determine the application.